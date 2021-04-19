Will Japanese Olympians be vaccinated ahead of the public?

TOKYO (AP) — The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated. This is spilling over to concerns about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months. The minister in charge of the vaccine rollout said last week that even if the Olympics go on it’s possible the venues will be empty. Fans from abroad are already banned from the Olympics and it’s hard to imagine venues even half-filled with mostly unvaccinated fans. Many non-Japanese entering Japan are expected to be vaccinated. Japanese athletes so far are not vaccinated.