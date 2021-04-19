US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is urging Americans not to travel overseas because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. hasn’t had a global warning against international travel since August, when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration. The department said Monday that a revaluation of travel advice for countries around the world would result in about 80% of them being classified as “Level 4” or “do not travel.” Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not as emphatically. The department says it will begin to be roll out new advice for specific countries over the coming week.