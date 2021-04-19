UN experts slam UK report for repackaging ‘racist tropes’

LONDON (AP) — A body of experts that advises the United Nations on human rights concerns has slammed a widely criticized British government-backed report that concluded there was no systemic racism in the country. The U.N. Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent said Monday that it found it “stunning” that the report “repackages racist tropes and stereotypes into fact.” The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which was set up after last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, published its report into racism last month. Its conclusions that Britain is not “institutionally racist” or “rigged” against minorities have been widely vilified, with some critics even arguing that the report downplayed the country’s historic role in slavery.