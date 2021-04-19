Turkey probes human trafficking using official passports

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Interior Ministry has launched a probe into six more municipalities in connection with an alleged human smuggling scheme where Turkish citizens wanting to migrate to Europe were, in exchange for a fee, issued special state passports allowing them visa-free travel. The scandal first surfaced last week after it emerged that 43 out 45 people who had traveled to Germany to attend an environmental workshop, never returned home. The trip was organized by a Turkish city, which also arranged the special passports. The ministry said Monday it had widened its investigation to include six other municipalities. It also suspended issuing the special state passports to those who are not public servants.