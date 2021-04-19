Tennessee House OKs new transgender ‘bathroom bill’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House lawmakers have passed a bill that would put public schools at risk of civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that don’t reflect their gender at birth. The proposal cleared the House on Monday. It must now pass the Senate before it can head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. The bill is one of several LGTBQ-related measures that the GOP-controlled General Assembly have introduced this year that critics have slammed as discriminatory. Lee recently signed a bill that bars transgender athletes from playing girls public high school or middle school sports.