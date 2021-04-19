Tennessee House: Fetal remains must be buried or cremated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Medical providers in Tennessee would be required to cremate or bury fetal remains from surgical abortions under legislation advanced by the GOP-controlled House. The proposal has sparked criticism among reproductive rights advocates, who argue such measures are unnecessary and would stigmatize a legally available procedure. However, supporters counter of the bill argue that it will protect human dignity. According to the bill, medical providers must dispose of fetal remains from surgical abortions by cremation or burial and cover the costs of the disposal. The proposal is now headed to the Senate for input. At least 10 other states have enacted similar requirements, though legal challenges persist.