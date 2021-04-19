Supreme Court rejects appeal over pickup seized at border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Kentucky man whose pickup truck was seized at the Mexican border and held by the federal government for more than two years. The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place a lower-court ruling against Gerardo Serrano. He was asking the court to force the government to hold a prompt hearing when it takes people’s property under forfeiture laws. Those laws allow the government to seize property without ever having to prove it was used for illicit purposes. Serrano was crossing the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, on his way to visit relatives in 2015 when federal border agents searched and then took possession of his Ford F-250 pickup.