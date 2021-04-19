Rejected Broadway posters on sale to help theater community

NEW YORK (AP) — Letting the world see your failures is usually something most people try to avoid. Not for theatrical poster designer Frank Verlizzo — he hopes you’ll put his on your wall. Verlizzo is selling prints of his rejected posters for such shows as “Cabaret,” “Equus” and “Matilda.” All proceeds go to the aid organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The 16 posters included in the series — each goes for $399 with a frame — were either rejected, never pitched or part of a group of submissions Verlizzo made that left only one winner.