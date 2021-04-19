Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis never appeared before a judge for a hearing under Indiana’s “red flag” law.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Monday that authorities believed they had done what they needed to by seizing the pump-action shotgun from Brandon Scott Hole in March 2020.

They responded to the home after his mother called police last year to say her son might commit “suicide by cop.”

Mears said if they had invoked the red flag law and lost, they would have had to return the gun to Hole, and “that’s not something we were willing to do.”