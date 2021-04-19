Oregon gun storage law would be among the toughest in the US

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed gun storage law that would be among the toughest in the U.S. is headed for a vote in the Oregon Legislature. Backers say it will save lives but opponents counter it could lead to deaths. Meanwhile, in Colorado, a less sweeping gun storage bill was signed into law Monday by Gov. Jared Polis. Hundreds of people have testified about the Oregon measure, mostly in writing because there wasn’t enough time to take all the oral testimony. The debate in Oregon over guns mirrors similar discussions being held nationwide.