Man with Adam Toledo when he was shot by police out of jail

6:00 pm AP - National News

CHICAGO (AP) — The man who was allegedly with a 13-year-old shortly before the child was shot to death by a Chicago police officer has been bailed out of jail. The Cook County Sheriff’s Department says Ruben Roman was placed on electronic monitoring Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond in the case involving Adam Toledo. A $25,000 bond was also posted for the 21-year-old Roman for a 2019 gun case. Surveillance video released by the civilian agency that investigates police shootings shows Roman firing a gun at a passing vehicle the morning of March 29, while Adam Toledo stood next to him. Adam was shot to death after being chased by an officer who responded to shots fired.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

