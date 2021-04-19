LA homeless spending could near $1B as crisis rages

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Faced with an out-of-control homeless crisis, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is planning to spend nearly $1 billion in the coming year in hopes of getting thousands of unhoused people off the streets. The proposal for an unprecedented level of spending comes as outrage grows in neighborhoods that have seen squalid encampments spread in parks, on streets and under freeways. Garcetti is planning to use nearly $100 million from the federal COVID rescue package for the plan. Deputy Chief of Staff Matt Szabo said Monday the city hopes the county, state and federal governments will continue to expand their financial assistance.