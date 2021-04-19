Judge keeps supervision of union for Disney performers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge says that, until there’s an election, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can keep control of a local affiliate whose leader was removed because of complaints of mismanagement from Disney performers who play such characters as Mickey Mouse and Goofy. U.S. District Carlos Mendoza last week refused to end a trusteeship of Orlando-based Local 385, which represents thousands of workers with key roles in central Florida’s tourism industry. Gary Brown, a former officer of Local 385′s previous leadership, filed the lawsuit in February, claiming the takeover had lasted too long. His lawsuit says the Teamsters needs to end its trusteeship and hold elections for new officers.