Japan asks Myanmar junta to release arrested journalist

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is asking Myanmar to release a Japanese journalist who was arrested by security forces in Yangon. It says it is also asking Myanmar authorities to explain the arrest. Japanese media identified the journalist as freelancer Yuki Kitazumi, and NHK public television quoted witnesses as saying they saw Kitazumi being arrested and taken from his home. Japan has stepped up its criticism of the Myanmar military government’s deadly crackdown on opposition but has taken a milder approach than the United States and some other countries that imposed sanctions against members of the junta.