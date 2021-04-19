Skip to Content

Israel’s Netanyahu backs bill for direct election for PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for a new law that would allow direct elections of the nation’s leader. The proposal was floated by a political ally Monday and seeks to break the country’s two-year, protracted political deadlock. The legislation could guarantee another term after he and his religious and nationalist allies failed to secure a parliamentary majority in March 23 elections. It also would leave him in office throughout what is expected to be a lengthy corruption trial. The longtime leader’s opponents have decried the move. It is unclear whether the proposal has enough support in parliament to pass into law. 

Associated Press

