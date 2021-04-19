Iran, Indonesia foreign ministers discuss trade, economy

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed trade and economic issues in a meeting in Jakarta with his Indonesian counterpart. Iran says Zarif emphasized the importance of finalizing a preferential trade agreement in his talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. It says he expressed Iran’s readiness to continue negotiations. Indonesia says the foreign ministers focused on joint efforts to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and accelerate economic recovery. Zarif also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his visit.