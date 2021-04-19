Groups push for easier student loan relief for the disabled

Advocates for the disabled are pressing the Biden administration to cancel student debt for hundreds of thousands of Americans who have disabilities that make them eligible them for debt forgiveness but who have not received the benefit. Three advocacy groups on Monday filed a federal petition seeking to force the U.S. Education Department to consider erasing debt for nearly 400,000 people with disabilities and to overhaul a debt forgiveness program. The petition says many eligible Americans are missing out on relief because of bureaucratic barriers. It was filed by the National Student Legal Defense Network, Community Legal Aid Society of Delaware and Justice in Aging.