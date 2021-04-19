GOP Rep. Steve Stivers resigns to run Ohio commerce chamber

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former campaign chairman for House Republicans is resigning from office. Rep. Steve Stivers of Ohio says he’ll leave Congress next month to run his home state’s chamber of commerce. Stivers has been serving in the House since 2011 and had been viewed as a potential candidate to run for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio. Instead, Stivers is leaving Congress effective May 16. Stivers said Monday he has focused his time in Washington on economic policies and that’s why he’s “looking forward to this new opportunity with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.”