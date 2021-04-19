German Greens choose Baerbock as candidate for chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens have chosen co-leader Annalena Baerbock to make the party’s first bid for the chancellery in the country’s September election. The party’s other co-leader, Robert Habeck, on Monday announced the nomination of 40-year-old lawmaker Baerbock. The smooth staging of the announcement contrasted with a power struggle in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc that has dragged into its second week. The Sept. 26 parliamentary election is unpredictable, in part because the incumbent isn’t seeking re-election. Merkel vowed in 2018 not to seek a fifth four-year term.