Fire on Cape Town’s Table Mountain under control, smoldering

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters in Cape Town have finally brought a wildfire under control after it swept across the slopes of the city’s famed Table Mountain and forced the evacuation of some neighborhoods. The blaze burned the historic library and other buildings on the campus of the University of Cape Town. More than 250 firefighters were deployed to the slopes of the mountain to battle the fire which started early Sunday and was brought under control more than 24 hours later. Four firefighters were injured. One man has been arrested on suspicion of arson for setting additional fires although a city official said it’s not clear if he was responsible for starting the main blaze.