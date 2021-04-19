Endangered venomous Mexican lizards hatch at zoo in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two endangered Mexican beaded lizards have hatched at the Wroclaw Zoo in Poland, boosting the population of the venomous lizards. The zoo said they hatched in late February at the zoo’s terrarium, where the eggs had been kept in an incubator ever since they were laid in August. They are still being kept from the public’s view and keepers have not yet determined their sex. In Mexico, they are widely killed because they are considered very dangerous, but the zoo experts say they only use venom in self-defense. Three Mexican beaded lizards previously hatched at the zoo in 2016 and were transferred to the Singapore Zoo in 2018.