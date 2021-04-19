Australia reverses decision to withhold medals from veterans

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government has reversed a decision to strip soldiers of unit citations due to war crime allegations in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also says a government-commissioned inquiry will be established into suicides among serving and former military personnel. Defense Chief Angus Campbell decided to take citations from more than 3,000 special forces troops after a military report found evidence that Australian soldiers unlawfully killed 39 Afghans. But Defense Minister Peter Dutton says only soldiers found guilty of misconduct will lose their medals. The government later announced the suicide inquiry as an increasing number of struggling veterans seek help.