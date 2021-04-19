Apple signals return of right-wing ‘free speech’ app Parler

Apple said it has an agreement to reinstate Parler, the social network popular with supporters of former President Donald Trump it kicked off its app store in January over ties to the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol. In a letter to two Republican lawmakers in Washington, Apple said it has been in “substantial conversations” with Parler over how it plans to moderate content on its site, and that a Parler proposal for revising its app . Before its removal from the app store, Parler was a hotbed of hate speech, Nazi imagery and conspiracy theories. Apple declined to comment beyond the letter.