ABN AMRO pays multimillion fine in money laundering probe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch bank ABN AMRO says it has agreed to pay 480 million euros ($574 million) as part of a settlement with prosecutors who accused it of “serious shortcomings” in tackling money laundering. The settlement announced by prosecutors and the bank Monday was made up of a 300 million-euro fine and 180 million euros paid to cover what prosecutors called “unlawfully obtained gains.” The Dutch Public Prosecution Service says the fine reflects that because of the bank’s shortcomings some clients were able to engage in criminal activities.