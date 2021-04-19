A look at high-profile cases over killings by US police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It’s been rare to charge police with crimes in the death of civilians, and winning a conviction is harder in part because juries are often reluctant to second guess an officer’s split-second decisions. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death after pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as he cried out: “I can’t breathe.” The defense argued that Chauvin, a white 19-year veteran, used reasonable force and that Floyd died because of his illegal drug use and underlying health problems.