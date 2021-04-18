Turkey reports record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Health Ministry says there were 318 deaths due to COVID-19 over 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. The figure took the country’s total death toll to 35,926. There were 55,802 new daily infections, pushing the overall figure to nearly 4.27 million, the ministry said Sunday. Weekly data also released Sunday showed the northwest province of Canakkale had the highest rate of cases in the country, with 962.98 infections per 100,000 people. Turkey has seen rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths since restrictions were eased at the start of March, when daily cases were below 10,000. The government has blamed the rising numbers on coronavirus mutations.