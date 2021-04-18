Rockets hit Iraqi air base, 2 security forces wounded

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s news agency says two Iraqi security forces have been wounded after at least two rockets hit an Iraqi airbase just north of the capital Baghdad. The commander of Balad airbase said at least two rockets exploded inside the base, which houses U.S. trainers, on Sunday evening. The attack comes days after an explosives-laden drone targeted U.S.-led coalition forces near a northern Iraqi airport, causing a large fire and damage to a building. The incident was the latest in a string of attacks that have targeted mostly American installations in Iraq in recent weeks.