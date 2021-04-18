Remote Alaska villages boast high vaccination rates

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s highest COVID-19 vaccination rates have been in some of its remotest, hardest-to-access communities. Health officials say local leaders have helped share information. And they cite the importance of residents getting the shots from providers they know and at convenient locations. Tribal health organizations had flexibility in deciding how best to distribute vaccine allocations they received from the federal Indian Health Service. And they played a significant role in Alaska’s overall vaccine rollout, sharing doses with outside communities and in some cases expanding eligibility faster than the state.