Pig’s head left at former home of Chauvin defense witness

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say vandals left a pig’s head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert who testified on behalf of the officer accused of killing George Floyd. Blood was also smeared on the house in Santa Rosa that once belonged to Barry Brodd. The retired police officer was on the stand in the Minneapolis murder trial last week. Brodd hasn’t lived at the property in years. Investigators believe the same vandals also smeared blood on a statue of a large hand in front of nearby Santa Rosa Plaza and left a sign that said “Oink, oink.”