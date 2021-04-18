Passenger train derails in Egypt; some 100 injured

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a passenger train has derailed north of Cairo, injuring around 100 people. It was the latest of several rail accidents to hit the country in recent years. At least eight train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province just outside Cairo, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement. Videos on social media purportedly showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway. The train was travelling to Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital, the statement said. It was not immediately clear what caused the train to derail.