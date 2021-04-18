Marine tanks back in water after deadly accident last year

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marines are training in seafaring tanks for the first time since nine men died when one of the troop carriers sank off the Southern California coast during an exercise last summer. The Marine Corps’ fleet of the amphibious assault vehicles was suspended from all water training following the deadly accident July 30 near San Clemente Island. The Orange County Register reports Marines from Camp Pendleton last week resumed exercises in water recovery and troop transfers — without troops. The Marine Corps has said last year’s accident was caused by inadequate training, shabby maintenance and poor judgment by commanders.