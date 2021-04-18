‘Mad Max’ prequel shot in Outback to be released in 2023

SYDNEY (AP) — A prequel to the “Mad Max” movie franchise starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth will be filmed in Australia. “Furiosa” is slated for release in mid-2023, and the New South Wales state government leader says it’s expected to become the biggest film ever made in Australia. Hemsworth and writer-director George Miller say they’re happy to be filming in their home country. “Mad Max: Fury Road,” released in 2015, was mostly shot in Nambia because unseasonal rain left the landscape unusually green. A number of actors have left Los Angeles for the freedoms of Sydney while Australia has been relatively successful in halting community transmission of COVID-19.