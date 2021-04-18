Israeli police clash with Palestinian crowd in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have clashed with hundreds of Palestinian protesters outside Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel’s public broadcaster Kan showed video of police using stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse the crowd Sunday. Similar clashes have occurred nightly since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began last week. Palestinians say they typically gather on the stairs outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate each evening during Ramadan but that this year Israeli police put up barriers to keep away the crowds. Police accuse the crowds of disorderly conduct and throwing stones at security forces.