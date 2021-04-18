European soccer split as 12 clubs launch breakaway league

LONDON (AP) — A group of 12 elite clubs has dramatically split European soccer by announcing plans to walk away from the Champions League. The 12 intend to create a breakaway midweek competition called the Super League. That has drawn an angry response and the threat of legal action from UEFA. Clubs involved in the move to quit the existing structures in an apparent grab for more money and power include Real Madrid, Barcelona and the American owners of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. The other teams are Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City and Tottenham. The Super League organizers hope for three more teams to join. No German or French clubs have signed up.