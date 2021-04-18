Albania: Airport opens at former site of war refugee camp

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania has opened a low-cost airport to boost tourism in one of its poorest northeastern areas. The first domestic flight landed Sunday at Kukes International Airport, also known as Zayed-Northern Wings. The site of the airport 90 miles northeast of Albania’s capital Tirana sheltered hundreds of thousands of ethnic Albanian refugees from the Kosovo War in 1999. Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates had a runway built there for airplanes bringing aid to the refugees, so the international airport was named in his honor. Albanian authorities expect 300,000 passengers a year to eventually circulate through the facility.