Prosecutor who implied boy was armed when shot put on leave

CHICAGO (AP) — A veteran prosecutor was placed on leave days after he implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a handgun the instant he was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer. The announcement was made Friday, a day after video footage was released to the public that shows Adam had dropped or tossed the gun less than a second before he was shot and killed on March 29. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy “failed to fully present the facts” surrounding the boy’s death during an April 10 bond hearing.