Riot declared after police kill man in Oregon protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said they arrested four people after declaring a riot on Friday night when protesters smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires.

Demonstrations started earlier in the day in a park after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Portland Police Chief Chris Davis said police shot and killed a white man in his 30s.

The man was not identified, but a witness said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Authorities say the investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd that pulled down police tape intended to keep people away.