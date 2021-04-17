Myanmar pardons prisoners, unclear if activists among them

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s junta has announced it pardoned and released more than 23,000 prisoners to mark the new year holiday, but it isn’t immediately clear if they include pro-democracy activists who were detained in the wake of the February coup. The release was announced on state broadcaster MRTV, which said that the military leader pardoned the 23,047 prisoners, including 137 foreigners who will be deported from Myanmar. He also reduced sentences for others. Early prisoner releases are customary during major holidays, but this is the second time the ruling junta has done so since it overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering daily protests, arrests and deaths by security forces.