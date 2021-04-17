Prince Philip is laid to rest as somber queen sits alone

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is sitting alone in the quire of St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years. Philip, who died April 9 at 99 years old after 73 years of marriage, was laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition. People across Britain observed one minute of silence in honor of Philip just before his royal ceremonial funeral got underway. The entire procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence west of London, but was shown live on television.