Founder of Adobe and developer of PDFs dies at age 81

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (AP) — Charles “Chuck” Geschke — the co-founder of the major software company Adobe Inc. who helped develop Portable Document Format technology, or PDFs — died at age 81. The company says Geschke, who lived in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Los Altos, died Friday. After earning a doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University, Geschke began working at the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, where he met John Warnock, the Mercury News reported. The men left the company in 1982 to found Adobe, developing software together. In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded Geschke and Warnock the National Medal of Technology.