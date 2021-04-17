Bangladesh police kill 5 workers amid protests over back pay

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in southeastern Bangladesh have killed at least five workers at an under-construction power plant. Police officials said thousands of workers protested Saturday over unpaid wages and other demands. Police opened fire after being attacked by some of the demonstrating workers. At least 15 workers and several policemen were injured. Police say around 5,000 workers are working at the construction site, although it was not immediately clear how many of them took part in the protests. The coal-fired power plant is majority owned by a Bangladeshi company, S Alam Group.