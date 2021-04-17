1 killed in Omaha mall shooting that sends shoppers running

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A shooting at a Nebraska mall has left one person dead and another wounded as terrified shoppers ran for cover. Authorities believe the shooting Saturday at Westroads Mall in Omaha was an isolated incident, and not a random attack. Omaha police Lt. Neal Bonacci said officers determined the suspects had fled the scene after searching the mall. The Omaha World-Herald reports that police first gave the “all clear” about an hour after multiple shots were fired. One man was fatally shot, while a woman suffered a leg wound. The gunfire caused panic, as people fled from the main section of the mall.