Viola Davis is named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Viola Davis has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning actor is being honored April 22 in an online ceremony that will include a roast, a discussion and a speech from Davis as she is presented with her ceremonial pudding pot. Because of the pandemic, the event will not include its traditional parade through Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Hasty Pudding award has been handed out annually since 1951 to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. Previous winners include Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn and Helen Mirren.