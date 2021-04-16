UN: 40 civilian casualties in central Yemen in March alone

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says that flaring battles between Houthi rebels and government forces in the central province of Marib have left 40 civilian casualties in March alone. The UNHCR released a statement Friday saying that at least 70 incidents of armed violence including shelling, crossfire, and air strikes have caused injuries and deaths among civilians during the first quarter of 2021. The UNHCR the tally was the highest in the oil-rich province since 2018. The escalation in violence has so far displaced over 13,600 Yemenis in Marib, which already hosts nearly one million of Yemen’s internally displaced people, said the statement.