Thousands flee attacks in Nigeria, clashes continue, says UN

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. agencies say tens of thousands of Nigerians are fleeing in the wake of deadly attacks by armed groups and their continuing clashes with national armed forces in the troubled northeastern Borno state. Refugee agency UNHCR says the latest attack by armed groups on Wednesday drove out up to 80% of the population of the town of Damasak. It said up to 65,000 people were on the move. Aid coordinating agency OCHA said humanitarian facilities have come under attack and warned that crucial aid deliveries could be in jeopardy in the future.