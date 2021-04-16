Raul Castro, long a sidekick, finally the face of his nation

HAVANA (AP) — For most of his life, Raul Castro played second-string to his brother Fidel — first as a guerrilla commander, later as a senior figure in their socialist government. But for the past decade, it’s Raul who’s been the face of communist Cuba, its defiance of U.S. efforts to oust its socialist system — and its efforts to forge a rapprochement with its longtime foe. The younger Castro is now 89 and on Friday he formally announced he’d step down as head of the Communist Party. That leaves Cuba without a Castro in an official position of command for the first time in more than six decades.