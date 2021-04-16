Portland, Oregon, police fatally shoot man at city park

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police in Portland, Oregon, fatally shot a man in a city park Friday morning after responding to reports of a person with a gun. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police confronted the man at Lents Park and at least one officer fired, killing the man. The man who was killed was not identified. A city spokesman says that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, his chief of staff Bobby Lee, public safety advisor Robert King and Assistant Police Chief Chris Davis were heading to the scene of the shooting. Protesters also began arriving at the scene within two hours of the shooting.