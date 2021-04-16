Muslims mark 1st Ramadan Friday prayers in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers have gathered at a sacred Jerusalem plaza for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan after coronavirus lockdowns kept the site off-limits last year. About 70,000 faithful, most of them Arab citizens of Israel, prayed at al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. Israeli police tightened security at the flashpoint site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, but prayers passed peacefully. Ramadan Friday prayers usually draw larger crowds that could reach up to 200,000 at al-Aqsa. This year, Israel also restricted entry of Palestinians from the West Bank.