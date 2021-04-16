Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell’s motions to toss sex charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s efforts to toss charges that she recruited three teenager girls from 1994 to 1997 for then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Friday rejected arguments that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein reached with federal prosecutors over a dozen years ago protects Maxwell from prosecution. She also rejected arguments that some of all charges should be tossed out for a variety of reasons. The judge, however, did agree that Maxwell can be prosecuted separately on perjury charges. And she said arguments the defense will make against new sex trafficking charges will be decided later.