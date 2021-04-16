Jimmy Kimmel, YouTube’s Mark Rober to host autism benefit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel and YouTube personality and engineer Mark Rober will host an online fundraiser to benefit those with autism. The three-hour event is titled, “Color The Spectrum: A Livestream To Support The Autism Community.” It will be held April 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Rober’s YouTube channel. The celebrities taking part include Maya Rudolph, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Mark Hamill. The YouTube event will include musical performances, comedy skits, and “science stunts,” according to a released statement. Viewers will be able to connect with the hosts and guest stars on the live-streamed benefit.